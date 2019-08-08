Fountain Hills Theater seeks casting auditions

Fountain Hills Theater announces auditions for the drama Agnes of God.

Auditions will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept 8 and at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. Callbacks, if needed, will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 11. Auditioners are asked to be prepared to read cold from the script.

Please note that the script contains adult material. Agnes of God contains occasionally graphic dialogue. The play is slated to run from Oct. 18 to Nov. 3 with a chance of a possible extension.

The theater is looking for people to fill the roles of:

Mother Miriam Ruth — actor must able to play 40-60 years old. She is devout and became a nun after having a family. She wants to keep peace and save face for the religious order. Sincerely has Agnes’ best interests in mind as she tries to protect her from jail or the asylum. She is a strong, authoritarian presence.

Dr. Martha Livingstone — Actor able to play 40-60 years old. A psychiatrist who’s seen it all. While she has a tough exterior, she struggles with personal demons. Still, she is quite compassionate. She is a chain smoker.

Agnes — Appears young casting 18-plus. She is a novice who denies giving birth. She is innocent and sings like an angel. Her mother abused her and she is forced to face this reality at the show’s climax.

The play is about Dr. Martha Livingstone, a court-appointed psychiatrist, is charged with assessing the sanity of a novice accused of murdering her newborn, according to a press release.

Miriam Ruth, the Mother Superior, determinedly keeps young Agnes from the doctor, further arousing Livingstone’s suspicions. Who killed the infant and who fathered the tiny victim? Livingstone’s questions force all three women to re-examine the meaning of faith and the power of love, leading to a dramatic, compelling climax. A hit on Broadway and later on film.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.