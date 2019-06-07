Fountain Hills Theater to hold adult comedy auditions for ‘My First Time’

All ages and ethnicities can audition for My First Time on June 15 and June 18 at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N Saguaro Blvd. (Submitted photo)

Auditions for “My First Time,” by Ken Davenport, will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, June 15 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18.

The auditions for the adult comedy will take place at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N Saguaro Blvd., by appointments, according to a press release.

Directed by David Chorley, “My First Time” will play Aug 16 – Sept 1.

Set in 1998, a decade before blogging began, the play revolves around a website created to allow people to anonymously share their true stories about their “First Times,” detailed the release, noting the website as an instant phenomenon.

More than 40,000 stories that were described as silly, sweet, absurd, funny, heterosexual, homosexual, shy, sexy and “everything in between,” accumulated from around the globe. These true stories and all of the unique characters in them are portrayed in this play, the release said.

Casting is open for: Man 1 and 2; Woman 1 and 2, consisting of any age or ethnicity for the roles, according to the release.

My First Time is presented through special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., the release added.

Appointments: fhtaz.org/auditions or 480-837-9661 extension 3.

