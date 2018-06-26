Fountain Hills Theater to host comedy The Big Radio Broadcast of 1941

Copperstate Productions, in collaboration with Fountain Hills Theater, has announced the return of the musical comedy The Big Radio Broadcast of 1941.

The Big Radio Broadcast of 1941 is about a small, independent Midwest radio station is set to go national. Everything, including their financial future, depends entirely on going live with the national radio programming.

A sudden freak snowstorm knocks out any chance of receiving the national feed. But, the four employees realizing that, while they can’t receive, they can still broadcast.

Can just four dedicated employees recreate an entire evening’s national radio broadcast? Can they save the station? Can they do it without falling in love? Well, if not, it won’t be for lack of trying.

The Big Radio Broadcast of 1941 recreates the old radio programs with their comedy, news and intrigue segments, set to original music of the period, a press release states.

The story of how this show came to be is nearly as touching and funny as the musical itself. While visiting his mother, author Peter J. Hill was surprised when she brought out a small box of sheet music composed by Hill’s grandfather, according to a press release.

“Your grandfather wrote all this music,” she told him. “The Andrew’s Sisters optioned some of these songs, but they never recorded them. Can you do anything with them?”

Mr. Hill took the music, listened to it and created The Big Radio Broadcast of 1941 around these songs by composer Gus Schneider. Mr. Hill and Mr. Schneider, his maternal Grandfather, never met.

He died the year that Peter was born and now Mr. Hill finds a deep and meaningful connection to his past through Mr. Schneider music.

Mr. Hill will direct the production while Copperstate Productions will musically direct and produce it. The show stars Sarah Brisco, Mr. Hill, Thomas Niels Mangum and Barbara McBain.

The Big Radio Broadcast of 1941 will play Friday, June 29 to Sunday, July 29. There will be showings Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Individual tickets are $30 for Adults and $12 for children 17 and under and college students with ID. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.

