Fountain Hills Theater to stage adult comedy

Van Rockwell, Mary Zatezalo, Mark Hackmann (background), Peter J. Hill, Sarah Brisco and Michael Rodriquez. (Submitted photo)

Copperstate Productions announced the opening of a new farce called “Trust Me, I’m a Doctor” at the Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.

The story centers on Dr. Berger, who has just met the gorgeous new neighbor as his wife and daughter are leaving town for the weekend, according to press release.

The farce brings together that doctor, his new male nurse and his scatter-brained receptionist in a sex comedy. Other characters include the attractive neighbor, a confused fiancé and an agent from the CDC determined to quarantine the group.

The production is not recommended for children due to adult themes and content, a release states.

“Trust Me, I’m a Doctor” is produced by Copperstate Productions, written by Peter J. Hill and directed by Noel Irick. The production stars Sarah Brisco, Mark Hackmann, Mr. Hill, Deborah Ostreicher, Van Rockwell, Michael Rodriquez, Ms. Irick and Mary Zatezalo.

Trust Me, I’m a Doctor will play June 28 through August 4 — with the exception of Sunday, July 7 — in the Mainstage of Fountain Hills Theater. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Individual tickets are $33.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.