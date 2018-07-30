Fountain Hills Theater to start season with Johnny Cash musical

Fountain Hills Theater will open its 2018-19 season in August with “Ring of Fire,” the story of country music legend Johnny Cash.

Mr. Cash’s life will be chronicled through his music during performances Aug. 10-26. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills.

“From the iconic songbook of Johnny Cash, comes this unique musical . . . a story about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and home and family,” according to a release.

Individual tickets are $30 for adults and $12 for those 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5 discount on Thursday performances. Group rates and veteran discounts are available.

Tickets are available at 480- 837-9661, extension 3, online at fhtaz.org, or in person at the box office, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

“Ring of Fire” features Dave Lopez, Tom Magnum, Jay Melberg, Ukiah Odom, Tanya Schoenwolf and Lesle St. John. It is directed by Peter J. Hill and produced by Debra Qualtire.

