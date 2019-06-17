Fourth of July celebration has American Ninja Warrior competitor Rayl

(File photo)

Scottsdale Fourth of July Celebration has NBC-TV’s American Ninja Warrior finalist Adam Rayl as a celebrity guest.

Mr. Rayl will greet fans, take photos and provide autographs to aspiring ninjas and others, according to a press release, noting the event’s sixth year in the 300,000-square-foot, air-conditioned Tony Nelssen Equestrian Center at WestWorld taking place 4-9:30 p.m., Thursday, July 4.

The full evening of patriotic fun suitable for all ages is presented by Plexus, M Culinary Concepts, R Entertainment and Hensley Beverage Company, the release noted.

Mr. Rayl, the American Ninja Warrior contender, is competing in the current Season 11 of American Ninja Warrior in Los Angeles. He participated in the National Ninja League’s World Championships, competing in the Pros division with 338 competitors.

He was the only competitor to complete Stage 2, claiming the title of Men’s Pro 2019 National Ninja League World Champion. Mr. Rayl was also drawn to Columbus, Ohio, for the inaugural Ninja Competition at the 31st Annual Arnold Sports Festival. He swept all his races and won the championship, the release said.

Mr. Rayl began his American Ninja Warrior journey in 2016, when he was one of only three walk-ons in the history of the show who made it to Stage 2 in Season 8, finishing seventh place in the competition. For Season 9, he applied and was immediately invited to return, detailed the release.

He hit the buzzer in the Los Angeles Qualifier with the second fastest time of the night, the release said, qualifying him for the LA City Finals. In the finals he was one obstacle away from completing Stage 2.

In Season 10, his entire run in the Los Angeles City Qualifiers was televised as he went to the final obstacle and attempted the season’s new addition, “The Mega Wall,” which is 3.5 feet higher than the standard wall. He raced up the wall, even doing a front roll at the top and won $10,000, the release described.

The advanced costs for adult and child general admission is $15; Child activity wristband is $15; adult and Backyard Barbecue is $35.

Included will be reserved open seating for fireworks, access to an exclusive area encompassing the South Hall with unlimited food by Chef Michael DeMaria of M Culinary, a photo booth to capture patriotic moments, lawn games plus cornhole, as well as unlimited access to fun, games and festivities for the whole family, the release added.

Child Backyard Barbecue tickets include an activity wristband. Kids five and under are admitted free and have access to inflatable Toddler Town. Military and first responders receive a courtesy General Admission ticket with ID at the door, the release noted.

For fireworks only in Polo Field, guests can park on the polo field at WestWorld with friends and family for $20 a carload to see the fireworks show set against the McDowell Mountains. Polo field lot opens at 7 p.m. Fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

Ticket prices increase at the door/day of event and parking is $5, according to the release.

Tickets: Scottsdale4th.com.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.