Fourth of July roars into Scottsdale

The Scottsdale 4th of July Patriotic Celebration features fireworks, the Jurassic 4th Dinosaur Encounter, rides, food, drink and more 4-9:30 p.m. on Independence Day.

It all takes place at the WestWorld of Scottsdale Tony Nelssen Equestrian Center, 16601 N. Pima Road, with indoor events featured in 300,000 square feet of fully air-conditioned space inside the north and south halls and Equidome.

Some the events planned are a fossil dig challenge, dino egg dig and other dinosaur-related activities. Pony rides and a petting zoo also will be available for children.

Among the performances will be:

Good Karma K9Z Stunt Show, featuring rescued animals in action.

Extreme BMX shows by Stunt Masters.

Bull Riding Show and Mutton Busting by Mercer Rodeo.

Mini Bucking Broncos performed by junior circuit rodeo competitors.

Kids wristbands also are available for unlimited use of a variety of rides and more, including:

Uproar Carnival Ride

Tubs of Fun Carnival Ride

Ballistic Swing Carnival Ride

Train Obstacle for Toddlers

Jurassic Adventure Playland

Jurassic Survival Obstacle Course

Adrenaline Rush Extreme Obstacle Course

Western Toddler Playland

Toddler Slide

Western Double Lane Slide

Tickets, available at Scottsdale4th.com., are adult in advance $15/general admission; children in advance $12/general admission. Kids 5 and under free. Family four-packs available online only. Military and first responders are free with ID.

Other ticket options are available, including VIP. Prices increase at the door. Parking is $5.

Guests also have the option to park on WestWorld Polo Field for $20 a carload for the fireworks show set against the McDowell Mountains. The lot opens at 7 p.m.

