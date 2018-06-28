Fourth of July roars into Scottsdale

The Scottsdale 4th of July Patriotic Celebration features fireworks, the Jurassic 4th Dinosaur Encounter, rides, food, drink and more 4-9:30 p.m. on Independence Day.
It all takes place at the WestWorld of Scottsdale Tony Nelssen Equestrian Center, 16601 N. Pima Road, with indoor events featured in 300,000 square feet of fully air-conditioned space inside the north and south halls and Equidome.
Some the events planned are a fossil dig challenge, dino egg dig and other dinosaur-related activities. Pony rides and a petting zoo also will be available for children.
Among the performances will be:
- Good Karma K9Z Stunt Show, featuring rescued animals in action.
- Extreme BMX shows by Stunt Masters.
- Bull Riding Show and Mutton Busting by Mercer Rodeo.
- Mini Bucking Broncos performed by junior circuit rodeo competitors.
Kids wristbands also are available for unlimited use of a variety of rides and more, including:
- Uproar Carnival Ride
- Tubs of Fun Carnival Ride
- Ballistic Swing Carnival Ride
- Train Obstacle for Toddlers
- Jurassic Adventure Playland
- Jurassic Survival Obstacle Course
- Adrenaline Rush Extreme Obstacle Course
- Western Toddler Playland
- Toddler Slide
- Western Double Lane Slide
Tickets, available at Scottsdale4th.com., are adult in advance $15/general admission; children in advance $12/general admission. Kids 5 and under free. Family four-packs available online only. Military and first responders are free with ID.
Other ticket options are available, including VIP. Prices increase at the door. Parking is $5.
Guests also have the option to park on WestWorld Polo Field for $20 a carload for the fireworks show set against the McDowell Mountains. The lot opens at 7 p.m.
