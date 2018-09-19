Free Arts for Abused Children teams with Dance Theatre West for ballet show

Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona is celebrating its 19th year in collaboration with Dance Theatre West and the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts with the annual Storybook Ballet performance at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29.

This year’s performance is Swan Lake with a Splash. Young children from local homeless shelters and foster care group homes will join the Dance Theatre West Storybook Ballet Company on stage. This free dance performance is lighthearted, fun and perfect for the entire family, a press release states.

The event will be at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 East Second St. The exhibit gallery will open at 2 p.m., the dance performance at 3 p.m. and a community art activity will take place at 4 p.m.

This program is possible through the support from the Scottsdale Arts, Scottsdale League for the Arts, The Bob and Renee Parsons Foundation, Thunderbird Charities, Arizona Lottery and Scottsdale 20/30, according to a release.

“We’re so fortunate to have a long standing partner like Dance Theater West,” Jessica Flowers, program director at Free Arts, said in a prepared statement. “The partnership has provided hundreds of children with an opportunity to perform on stage and experience the arts for the first time.”

The performance is free to attend and people can reserve a sport via RSVP at https://www.freeartsaz.org/events/storybook-ballet-swan-lake-with-a-splash/.

Guests can also view the exhibit; I am Human inside the Scottsale Center for the Performing Arts. The exhibit was carefully created by 10 teenagers from a local residential treatment center over the course of three weeks.

Teaching Artists Kris Kollasch and Laurie Provost led participants in creating a mixed-media piece reflecting on the traits that make us human, the roads they have traveled and where they might dream to go.

Throughout the series, participants explored and utilized myriad visual art techniques exploring our unique qualities as human kind, to create a personal work that represents how they envision their futures.

