Frontier Town expands entertainment lineup for fall

Frontier Town in Cave Creek is expanding its operations and entertainment plans, creating a “a one-of-a-kind western town and the scheduling of action-packed western shootouts and other western entertainment,” according to a release.

Marc Peagler, general manager of Frontier Town, stated “the Wild West will come alive with a vengeance beginning in October 2018 as award-winning Six Gun Entertainment performs stunt and acting shows that thrill western aficionados, residents, tourists and film industry representatives.”

Show dates scheduled thus far are noon Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and 24, Dec. 8, Jan. 5, Feb. 2 and 16 and March 2 and 16.

“Frontier Town will become a major entertainment core for people seeking Wild West entertainment,” Mr. Peagler stated.

Chaz Lee, director of affairs and stunt coordinator for Six Gun Entertainment, said of the Western entertainment: “Best of all, it is coming to one of Arizona’s most western towns in the heart of Cave Creek.”

Mr. Peagler added more changes are coming this year to Frontier Town, 6245 E. Cave Creek Road.

