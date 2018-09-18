Gallery Andrea features Rusty Walker landscapes in October

October at Gallery Andrea, 7019 E. Main St., Scottsdale, will feature art by Rusty Walker and dresses, purses and more from Artsyandreaz Floral Fashion.

Mr. Walker has been painting scenery of the Southwest for more than 40 years, and the gallery will exhibit his Arizona landscapes along with his art of horses.

“Much of my work is painted on location, and those are rather direct, strong in contrast and expressive color,” he stated in a release. “I try to convey as much as possible with each stroke of the brush with minimal over painting. I rely more on the image sustained in my mind’s eye through what I call, subjective realism, related to impressionism and expressionism.”

Fashion by Artsyandreaz Floral Fashion is custom made with artwork by mother-daughter duo Andrea de Kerpely-Zak and Andrea Zakrzewski.

“The motto is ‘Wear Happiness,’ and each piece has a positive message,” the release stated. “You will see dresses, skirts, scarves and purses on exhibit at Gallery Andrea and on the runway of Phoenix Fashion Week on Oct. 18 during Community Night at Talking Stick Resort.”

The gallery, which also features Andrea de Kerpely-Zak’s artwork, is open daily 11 a.m.-5 p.m. in addition to 7-9 p.m. Thursdays for ArtWalk. Closed Sunday.

