Gallery Andrea hosting summer season artwork shows

Gallery Andrea, 7019 E. Main St. in Scottsdale, is hosting artwork that look to capture the summer season.

The gallery is hosting the work of Laura Thurbon centered around monsoon season. The gallery is also featuring summer fashion custom made by Artsyandreaz floral fashion, according to a press release.

Ms. Thurbon said she loves to capture the beauty and magic of monsoon storms. She has won many art awards and her artwork is part of several worldwide collections in the U.S., South America, Europe, Israel and India.

She has many published works, and public murals around the Southwest U.S., a release states. For more information on the event, residents can call 480-481-2530.

Summer Fashion features clothese that incorporate the artwork of Andrea de Kerpely-Zak and Andrea Zakrzewski who are known for Healing Flowers. Dresses, Skirts and Scarves and handbags will be on display.

Gallery hours include 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. There is an evening showing from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. The gallery is closed Sundays.

