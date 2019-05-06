Gallery Andrea May show features photorealism, abstract art plus fashion

Photorealism still lifes, such as “Red, Green & Gold” by Carol Creel will be featured at the May show. (Submitted photo)

Gallery Andrea, 7019 E. Main St., Scottsdale, will host a May show featuring photorealism works by Carol Creel plus other abstract art.



According to a press release, Carol Creel’s work has been exhibited across the U.S. and Europe. A member of the Baton Rouge Art League, the New Orleans Art Association, and the Art Guild of Louisiana, she is a signature member of the Louisiana Watercolor Society. She attended the University of New Orleans, Louisiana State University, and Baton Rouge Academy of Fine Arts.



Also featured will be abstract art by Sheldon Johnson and Gary Oakley. While Mr. Johnson incorporates shapes in bright colors, which tell a unique story, according to the release, Mr. Oakley paints landscape abstracts of the southwest, incorporating the beauty of colors of the clouds transposed with the landscape.



Fashion by Artsyandreaz Floral fashion will also be featured with custom-made dresses, skirts, scarves and handbags incorporating florals by Andrea de Kerpely-Zak, the release said, adding that clothing will be made specifically for Mother’s Day.



Go to: andreazfloralfashion.com; artandrea.com; or call 480-481-2530.

