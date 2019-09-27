Gallery Andrea to host work of Armstrong, Carde in October

An example of Margaret Carde’s abstract landscape art. (Submitted photo)

Gallery Andrea in Scottsdale will host work from Lawrence Armstrong and Margaret Carde as part of its October the show.

The gallery is at 7019 E. Main St. and hosts a variety of artwork throughout the year.

Mr. Armstrong describes his work in art and architecture as an ongoing exploration of the concept of layers, according to a press release.

He says he has always been aware of, and fascinated by, layers in the natural and built environment; space and time; intellect; emotion; synthesis; and interpenetration of form — solid and void, chaos and order, and simplicity and complexity.

Mr. Armstrong says ideas for his work appear to him spontaneously and come from sensory influences.

“Unannounced initial thought may derive from a piece of music, written text, built or natural environment, person, mood, event or any combination of the above,” he said in a prepared statement.

“A concept gestates for days or weeks, until the appropriate media becomes clear. I create a sketch, and try to understand it for a period of time.”

He said he creates the piece quickly and several pieces come as a result of his inspiration.

“Much of my work is done in a small series, and normally executes very closely to the first flash of light that appeared,” he said. “I have noticed that the many passions in my life manifest through me in a similar way.”

Mr. Armstrong earned his Bachelor of Architecture from Kent State University, though he says he has studied and created art all his life.

Ms. Carde has been a professional artist since 1968 and will present abstract landscape pieces for the October show.

She said color often surprises her.

“Color is there, waiting to be noticed,” she said in a prepared statement. “The experience of color burns through ordinary recognition until the geography of thought no longer matters. The deep, velvet blue lobelia, the golden aspen against dark evergreen, the purple shadow on an adobe wall are examples.”

She said this type of color is not easily recognized each day because of busy day-to-day schedules. She calls this type of color “sacred.”

Ms. Carde points to light as the creator of conditions for the “mysterious shift from the routine to a personal experience of soul.” She says there is a second component to the experience: breaking away from the daily routine.

“My paintings are not reproductions of a physical place,” she said. “In fact, I am unable to remember visual things. I often begin with a photograph. Somewhere in the process of painting, I leave the photograph behind.

“My composition, light and color decisions are dependent on what I see in the painting as it changes. The deeper I go, the more the painting reveals to me that sacred place, the moment when my inward reality is perfectly reflected in the external image. Then the painting is finished.”

