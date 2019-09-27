Girls Golf Day to take off at Papago Golf Course

Girls Golf Day will be at Papago Golf Course on Oct. 5. (Submitted photo)

LPGA*USGA Girls Golf of Phoenix will host Girls Golf Day at Papago Golf Course to celebrate the City of Phoenix’s official proclamation of Saturday, Oct. 5 as “Girls Golf Day.”

In its fifth year, the day-long activities are open to girls of all abilities, ages 3-18. Families and friends also are welcome, according to a press release.

“Girls Golf Day is the largest-attended event we host all year,” Cori Matheson, director of LPGAUSGA Girls Golf Phoenix, said in a prepared statement.

“We have another great day planned for this year with the tournament, expo, Game Changer session and Girl Power Panel. A few of the offerings do require RSVPs and fees, but there also are free opportunities. It’s an easy, fun and inexpensive way to get girls started in a game and an empowering lifestyle they can enjoy all their lives.”

The event will start at 7:30 a.m. with the beginning of the tournament. This casual/competitive tournament is for course-ready girls ages 3-18 with 18-, 9-, 6-, 3- and 1-hole divisions.

From noon to 1:30 p.m., PING, The First Tee of Phoenix and PGA/LPGA professionals will host a guided practice session called Game Changer.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a vendor showcase featuring Girls Golf of Phoenix’s local partners, brands, goodies and games. This portion of the day is open to everyone free of charge; family and friends are welcome.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a silent auction, raffles, giveaways, family fun time, social time and dancing. Participants can engage with Studio 8 Event Entertainment, Birdie Ball Golf Games and Sweet Treats.

Girls Golf of Phoenix is a 501c3 non-profit of Junior Golf Association of Arizona. This also is an opportunity to give back to a program that enriches our community, a release states.

At 2 p.m., Girls Power Panel will begin and will feature special guests from the local Phoenix area women’s golf community and tournament awards ceremony. This event is open to everyone and is free of charge.

