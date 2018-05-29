Glass in the Garden arrives for summer in Scottsdale

Butterfly Wonderland in Scottsdale has another reason for visitors to get out of the heat with a new exhibit: Glass in the Garden: An Exhibition of Hand Blown Glass Art.

Created exclusively for Butterfly Wonderland, 9500 E. Via de Ventura, it features the work of glass blower artist Newt Grover throughout the conservatory where more than 3,000 butterflies fly.

“As a glass artist, I was inspired by the natural beauty of these butterflies,” Mr. Grover stated in a release. “Beauty is perceived on a non-verbal level and has the power to heal lower stress and even raise consciousness. It is my hope that this exhibit will give each visitor a personal connection with beauty and these natural surroundings.”

Inspired by the kaleidoscope of color in the Butterfly Wonderland Conservatory, art pieces range from Butterflies – large fused glass butterflies perched at various spots throughout the conservatory – to Arizona Bloom – abstract orange flowers reminiscent of desert spring flowers.

An artist reception event is planned 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, June 3, and will include an opportunity to meet Mr. Grover.

Glass in the Garden will be on exhibit beginning Friday, June 1.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.