Goodguys automotive festival set to race into WestWorld

The Goodguys Rod and Custom Association’s ninth Spring Nationals automotive festival will take over WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, and will showcase a large variety of cars, among other events.
The festival, which is slated to run from March 16-18, will feature over 2,500 hot rods, customs, classics, street rods, muscle cars and trick trucks through 1987, according to a press release.
Tickets are $20 for general admission at the gate with $6 for children ages 7-12 and children under 6 getting in for free. People can but tickets in advance for a discount at www.good-guys.com until midnight of March 15. There is also a $5 discount for active and retired military.
This fesitval is the second event of Goodguys’ 2018 event and will feature more than a car show.
There will be a vendor midway featuring commercial exhibits and tractor trailer midway along with a used auto parts swap meet and cars-for-sale area.
Other events include Goodguys AutoCross Shootout; Saturday Specialty Feature parking areas, musical entertainment on Saturday, March 17 and Sunday March 18; timed racing on a closed performance course; Nitro thunderfest dragster exhibition; and a model car show.
The festival will also feature a kids zone with coloring contest, costumed characters and Revell model car kit “make n’ take” sessions.
There will also be a Spectre Performance All American Sunday contest, which is open to all years of American-made and powered vehicles. Participants can enter Sunday, March 18 and run the Goodguys AutoCross as part of the “show n’ shine” event.
Those who enter are eligible for awards that afternoon at an awards ceremony.
Along with the price of a ticket, there is a parking fee of $5. Goodguys will provide complimentary shuttles.
