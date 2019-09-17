Harkins announces Second Annual Women’s Equality Film Series

For one week, five empowering films for $5 each will be shown at Harkins theatres to celebrate trailblazing women.

During its second annual Women’s Equality Film Series at select theatres, from Friday, Sept. 27 to Thursday, Oct. 3, guests are invited to enjoy the films featuring stories of strong and inspiring women, according to a press release.

“We are honored to celebrate inspirational women and their stories through film,” says Racheal Wilson, COO of Harkins Theatres, in a prepared statement.

“We hope that our second annual Women’s Equality Film Series will be enjoyed by all generations of moviegoers and that guests will leave the theatre feeling inspired and empowered.”

Harkins Women’s Equality Film Series Lineup:

A League of Their Own (1992)

Embrace (2016)

Gorillas in the Mist (1988)

On the Basis of Sex (2018)

This Changes Everything (2018)

Scottsdale 101 location is among participants, according to the release.

For a complete list of participating theatres, showtimes and to buy tickets, visit: Harkins.com/womens-equality.

