Hidden in the Hills returns in November with 199 artists

Jacki Cohen is among 199 artists participating in the Hidden in the Hills Artist Studio Tour during the last two weekends of November (Photo by Josh Mason Barkin of JMB Photography)

Arizona’s “largest and longest-running” artist studio tour, Hidden in the Hills, returns for its 23rd consecutive year during the last two weekends of November.

The “popular” tour takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 22-24 and Nov. 29-Dec.1 at 47 private studios throughout the scenic Desert Foothills communities of north Scottsdale, Cave Creek and Carefree, according to a press release on the signature event of the nonprofit Sonoran Arts League.

Scottsdale glass artist Jacki Cohen is among 199 artists participating in the free, self-guided tour, the release said, detailing her most popular pieces, centered around bright, bold colors, home décor pieces and Judaica themes that will be displayed during the tour.

“Fused glass ignites my spirit,” said Ms. Cohen in a prepared statement.

“My work speaks to the joy and exuberance I feel in my everyday surroundings and community.”

She has always admired glass work, collecting it at art fairs and on vacations, the release said, adding that she recently discovered her passion for creating fused glass.

When her children were younger, she decided to explore her creative side by taking art classes at a local community college, according to the release, noting that she appreciated art forms like painting, watercolor and drawing.

However, she described feeling unfulfilled until discovering a stained-glass class at a studio in north Scottsdale and loved the medium, the release detailed.

Noting how she had difficulty achieving the “finished look,” she enrolled in a fused glass class.

For more than six years, Ms. Cohen has pursued fused glass full-time, which involves deciding on a theme, sketching her ideas and heating the glass to a minimum of 1,500 degrees to make it soft and pliable, described the release.

“I love creating fused glass,” said Cohen.

“When I don’t do it for a while, I miss it. I hope that passion shines through in my work.”

Art enthusiasts can find details about participating artists, custom-build their own map or download a map at HiddenInTheHills.org.

Call 480-575-6624 for more information.

