Hidden in the Hills to feature Scottsdale artist’s work on directory

Scottsdale painter Sue Hunter’s mixed media collage painting, “All Tied Up,” featuring a scarlet Ibis, will grace the cover of the 23rd Annual Hidden in the Hills Artist Studio Tour artist directory.

Scottsdale painter Sue Hunter with her work “All Tied Up.” (Submitted photo)

An Ibis is a long-legged wading bird that inhabits wetlands, forests and plains, according to a press release.

A signature event of the non-profit Sonoran Arts League, Hidden in the Hills is an artist studio tour. This year’s free, self-guided tour features 198 artists at 47 studio locations throughout the scenic Desert Foothills communities of Cave Creek, Carefree and north Scottsdale during the last two weekends of November.

Over the years, the four-color, glossy artist directory has become a collectible among patrons. Ms. Hunter’s collage painting was among more than 75 pieces of diverse fine art entries submitted for consideration of the cover art during a juried selection process on May 11.

“There were so many terrific entries, but we kept going back to Sue’s whimsy and bright mixed media collage painting,” Hidden in the Hills co-chair Jane Boggs said in a prepared statement.

This will be Ms. Hunter’s 19th year participating in Hidden in the Hills. While she has been painting with acrylics, oils and watercolors for several decades, she has only been doing collage painting for about two years, a release states.

“When I create collages, it’s for pure fun, with no rules,” Ms. Hunter said, adding she uses acrylic paints, stamps, molding paste and objects, such as glass beads, feathers, eyeglasses, wire, embroidery thread, and other unique items.

Ms. Hunter said “All Tied Up” also includes a subtle message.

“While creating it, I began to think of how so many items we discard end up in the environment, causing harm to the animals,” she said in a prepared statement.

Ms. Hunter has received many accolades for her work, and she shares her passion by teaching classes.

“I believe art is the best therapy for everyone,” she said. “I have had many students who had never painted and who did not believe they could produce a painting. But when they completed their first painting, the wonder and joy were unbelievable.”

