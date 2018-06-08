‘Hottest Race’ temperatures set for low 100s at WestWorld

As the “Hottest Race on Earth” gets ready in Scottsdale for the first time since 2013, organizers and runners are starting to pay more attention to next week’s forecast for the race at WestWorld, 16601 N. Pima Road.

Temperature predictions leading up to the race now call for 100 degrees. Forecasts call for 108 degrees Thursday, June 13 and 100 degrees Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15, according to a press release. When the race was first staged in 2013 the race time temperature was 109 degrees.

The race will be at 2:47 p.m., under the umbrella of the Scottsdale Fahrenheit Festival, to commemorate the hottest day and time in the history of Phoenix, a release states.

Along with the race there will be the El Hefe Jalapeno Eating Contest and the fast pitch “heat” baseball contest happening inside the North Hall at WestWorld.

There will also be an inflatable water slide with unlimited rides, drinks from Cocktails and Ales Festival and Udder Delights ice cream truck.

Other events include an arm wrestling contest featuring “the World’s Greatest Arm Wrestler” Travis Bagent; the Battle of the Battalions, an arm wrestling competition between north-side and south-side Scottsdale Firefighters; Burden Blossom with fire performances; and Phoenix artist Ashley Macias with interactive charcoal art pieces.

Admission to the event is $5 in advance and $10 at the door, with free admission for kids 12 and under.

