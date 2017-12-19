International Sportsmen’s Expo makes return to WestWorld

The International Sportsmen’s Exposition and Arizona Boat Show are slated to return to WestWorld, 16601 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale, March 22-25 for its 18th year.
There will be a variety of show attractions, nearly all of which are free with show entry, according to a press release.
The Action Water Sports giant Watersports Pond spotlights professional wakeboarders, fly-board experts and stand-up paddleboard demonstrations. Top pros will share fishing techniques at the 40-foot Aquarium Tank.
Visitors can test drive ATVs and UTVs at the off-road track as well as participate in free fly-casting lessons, a release states. Show-goers can seek treasure during an on-site geocaching adventure.
Local celebrity Todd Jostes, the Wilderness Man, will offer free clinics on survival techniques, tools and natural medicines at the Wilderness Camp. Dan Kidder, the Gear Guru, will answer questions at the Outdoor Product Showcase, where visitors can check out and sign up to win gear.
Archers can watch or enter the Best-of-the-West finals at the High Impact Archery three-dimensional-target range.
Other family-friendly activities and events include a climbing wall, giant zip-line ride and, new for 2018, DockDogs, a canine aquatics competition that features dock-diving dogs in distance, speed and vertical jumps.
“Our goal is to bring everything you love about the outdoors to one location, and the 2018 Scottsdale International Sportsmen’s Expo will do that better than ever before,” Brian Layng, expo CEO and president, said in a prepared statement.
“Whether you’re a skilled adventurer, weekend warrior or newcomer, you will find the expert advice, top products and destination you need to master the outdoors.”
The International Sportsmen’s Expo is home to the Valley’s only boat show, the Arizona Boat Show, which will feature its largest selection ever, according to a release.
Sixteen dealers will offer 44 brands and more than 120 boats from sport to pleasure to fishing models, plus rafts, inflatables and stand-up paddleboards. Marinas and accessory exhibitors complete the one-stop shop.
The expo also features a large outdoor display of recreational vehicles from several Valley dealers.
