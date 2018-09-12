Johnjay and Rich to host 29th Annual NiteFlite

National radio hosts Johnjay Van Es and Rich Berra will be emceeing Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club’s 29th annual NiteFlite Gala.

The event raises money for more than a dozen local children’s charities. More than 1,500 people are expected to attend the formal event on Saturday, Oct. 20.

NiteFlite is made possible from sponsors including Cavalry Portfolio Services, CalJet/Qwikjet, Canyon State Electric Co., UMB Bank and Butler Design Group, according to a release.

The radio duo will also be the title sponsor through their Johnjay and Rich #LoveUp Foundation.

The #LoveUp Foundation has several major programs for foster care children including Children’s Heart Gallery and Christmas Wish on 104.7 KISS FM. #LoveUp is funded through corporate donations and grants, individual contributions and the sale of #LoveUp t-shirts.

Earlier this year, The #LoveUp Foundation received a grant of $14,000 from Scottsdale 20-30 to fund pilot program F.A.C.T., Fostering Achievement Through Computer Technology.

The initiative is a new partnership between #LoveUp and the Arizona Department of Child Safety. The donation allowed The #LoveUp Foundation to purchase 100 Chromebook laptop computers for foster children graduating from the eighth grade, according to the release.

“Our goal was to get technology into the hands of foster children,” Mr. Van Es said in the release.

“Nationwide, fewer than 50 percent of foster youth graduate from high school and we want to shrink the achievement gap for children in foster care,” he said.

“This program is groundbreaking. Putting technology in the hands of these kids will pave the way for their futures,” Mr. Berra said in the release.

This will be the first year Johnjay and Rich emcee the Vegas-themed event, NiteFlite, hosted at The W Scottsdale Hotel. The gala will have casino tables including blackjack, roulette and craps.

Entertainment includes performances by a live band, dancers, an Elvis impersonator, magicians, LED robots, stilt walkers, aerialists and more. There will be a speed painter auctioning off a painting with proceeds benefitting Scottsdale Active 20-30.

Guests will enjoy food and drinks from local restaurants and win prizes during the night-long raffle.

The raffle will feature several major grand prizes. Raffle tickets start at $25, five for $100 and 60 for $1,000. One ticket enters you into all three prizes.

Tickets for the gala cost $150 for regular entry and $250 for VIP Access. People can purchase tickets at 2030nf.org.

The popular NiteFlite Golf Tournament also returns Friday, Oct. 19, offering participants a day of golf, food, drink and the opportunity to win prizes.

For more information on Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club and its upcoming events visit scottsdale2030.org or go to facebook.com/scottsdale2030.

