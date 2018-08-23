Johnny Cash’s oldest grandson to perform in Cave Creek

Thomas Gabriel will sing songs of his legendary grandfather Johnny Cash as well as those from his new album “Long Way Home” when he performs 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Harold’s Cave Creek Corral, 6895 E. Cave Creek Road.

Admission is free, and VIP two-top and four-top tables near the stage are available for $20 and $40.

“I like to think that the spirit of my grandfather lives through my voice, songs and music,” Mr. Gabriel stated in a release. “It’s like a family business. If my grandfather was a farmer, the crops that grew from that dirt can continue to grow through generations to come. I am trying to cultivate the same crops my grandfather grew.”

When he was young, his grandfather would call him on stage to sing and later insisted he have a back-up option to performing, so he went to the police academy and worked as a patrol office for eight years, according to the release.

“Life was stable for several years, and he was good at his job until he found himself facing addiction,” the release stated.

“Some of my songs are a bit abstract, which leaves room for others to apply the song to themselves,” Mr. Gabriel stated. “I enjoy sharing who I am and where I’ve been. I’m an open book. No secrets. And I like it that way.”

