Journalist and author David Gregory keynotes 2018 MEGA

The Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix features television journalist and author David Gregory as its keynote speaker at the next MEGA on Thursday, Feb. 15.
Best known for his nearly 20 years at NBC News, Mr. Gregory moderated “Meet the Press” for six years and served as chief White House correspondent during George W. Bush’s presidency.
He is now a political analyst on CNN and the host of his self-titled podcast, featuring interviews with newsmakers and thought leaders. His critically acclaimed memoir “How’s Your Faith?” shares his attempts to deepen his own faith amid the rough-and-tumble of broadcast news.
MEGA is co-chaired by Anita and Jerome Gutkin and Sasha and Ben Ellis.
“Jerome and I take great pride in our vibrant Jewish community and we relish the idea of what the future can be in our community based on meeting people in the next generation, like Benjamin and Sasha Ellis, our co-chairs,” said Anita Gutkin.
“They, and other young people who serve in our community, bring passion and new expertise to further the federation’s mission to engage and strengthen a vibrant Jewish Community in Phoenix while providing for Jews in need locally, in Israel and throughout the world.”
In addition to key notes, the federation will present its 2017 Medal of Honor and inaugural Harold & Jean Grossman Awards.
MEGA takes place at the Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas, 6333 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale.
There is a $100 couvert per person for the event. Hors d’oeuvres and dessert reception begins at 7 p.m. and program at 7:30 p.m. A special pre-event VIP dinner with David Gregory is also available.
For more information and to register by Feb.7, visit mega2018.org.
