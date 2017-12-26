Kelli O’Hara to perform Broadway classics at Virginia G. Piper Theater

Kelli O’Hara lends her voice to classics of the Broadway stage Saturday, Jan. 27 when she and pianist/commentator Seth Rudetsky perform songs from musicals at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
Their appearance is part of the series “Mark Cortale’s Broadway @ Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts” at the center’s Virginia G. Piper Theater, 7380 E. Second St., according to a press release.
The series features cabaret-style concerts from Broadway stars, with Mr. Rudetsky accompanying, and mixed with candid showbiz stories, a release states.
Ms. O’Hara, who shot to stardom in 2005 as Clara in the Tony Award-winning musical “Light in the Piazza,” won the Tony for Best Lead Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in “The King and I” in the 2015 revival at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.
Her other roles have included Nellie in the Lincoln Center revival of “South Pacific” (2008) and the female lead in the musical version of “The Bridges of Madison County” (2014).
Beyond Broadway, Ms. O’Hara made her New York Metropolitan Opera debut in 2014 in the operetta “The Merry Widow,” and continued the operatic side of her career as Dido in a New York production of Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas in 2016.
On television, O’Hara was in NBC’s “Peter Pan Live!” and in guest appearances in the series “Masters of Sex” and “13 Reasons Why.”
Critics have consistently lavished praise on the Oklahoma native.
When she appeared earlier this year in the “Encores!” production of Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon, Jeremy Gerard of Deadline Hollywood wrote: “O’Hara is impossibly beautiful, vocally and in conveying Fiona’s romantic determination and heartbreak.”
Mr. Rudetsky was born in the town of North Woodmere on Long Island, New York, and graduated in piano performance from Oberlin College in 1988. He then launched a career as pit pianist for such shows as “Ragtime,” “Les Miserables” and “Phantom of the Opera.”
He found a knack for commentary, and expanded his career to include arts broadcast journalism, with two shows on Sirius XM that feature interviews with major Broadway stars, and deconstructions of major musicals: “Seth’s Big Fat Broadway” and “Seth Speaks.”
He also writes the Onstage & Backstage column for Playbill magazine, and is a composer, with the score for the musical, “Disaster!,” to his credit.
For the Jan. 27 performance at the Center, Mr. Rudetsky will accompany Ms. O’Hara in numbers from classic musicals and will add his distinctive observations on the songs, the shows and the songwriters. Tickets for the event are starting at $59.
