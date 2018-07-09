Kemp Cowlin debuts exhibition at Scottsdale gallery

The Balcony Gallery at London Gold is presenting a solo exhibition of Barbara Kemp Cowlin’s Upstairs & Around the Corner.

Kemp Cowlin’s new exhibition showcases “a vibrant and dynamic selection of acrylic paintings of stunning original imagery from her Askew Series,” according to a release.

“In these paintings I explore the relationship between abstraction and representation, creating tensions between the pictorial and actual space,” Kemp Cowlin stated. “I manipulate the colors until they spark off each other and become luminous.”

The artist was born in Georgia and has lived around the United States as well as Germany and Australia. She has spent most of her adult life in the Southwest.

She earned her Bachelor of Fine Art in printmaking and a Master of Art degree in community college education with a minor in printmaking from Northern Arizona University.

She completed her post-graduate work at Arizona State University in letterpress printing and bookmaking, and she is a certified Golden Artist Educator.

There will be a special reception for the artist 4-6 p.m. Thursday, July 12.

The Balcony at London Gold is at 10441 N. Scottsdale Road. The exhibition may be viewed at London Gold during regular business hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday.

