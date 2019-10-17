Khazai becomes new Phoenix Boys Choir executive director

Mitra Khazai is the new Phoenix Boys Choir executive director (Submitted photo)

The Phoenix Boys Choir has announced the appointment of Mitra Khazai as the executive director position as of Oct. 14.

Ms. Khazai was chosen as the ideal person to lead the choir after an extensive search, according to a press release.

“Mitra Khazai brings the skills, experience and leadership that the Phoenix Boys Choir needs right now and we are thrilled to have her join our team. Her work to support the vision of our new artistic director, Herbert Washington, will set the stage for an exciting and growth-filled future for the Phoenix Boys Choir,” said Brandi Reynolds, Chair of the Board of Trustees, in a prepared statement.

“Mitra is a true champion of the Arts, passionate advocate of education, and revered for her leadership throughout the community. Through this significant search process, I am extremely thrilled to have gained a detail-oriented and supportive partner, whose concerted efforts, will compliment and drive the vision focused on serving our young boys to men throughout the Valley, but also propel the Phoenix Boys Choir to the forefront of male choral youth ensembles globally,” said Mr. Washington in a prepared statement.

With “significant” non-profit experience in marketing, development, and management, Ms. Khazai is a founder of the non-profit organization, Family Promise – Greater Phoenix, a homeless family service provider.

She led a Southwest regional environmental nonprofit and has consulted with many non-profit organizations throughout the years on capacity building and program development, strategic planning, and board recruitment and training.

Also, Ms. Khazai worked in state government policy, environmental and economic development fields in three states. In Illinois, she served as Governor James R. Thompson’s executive assistant for natural resources and staffed Governor Jim Edgar’s natural resources transition team.



In Arizona, she worked in business development at the Arizona Department of Commerce, marketing the state nationally and internationally, the release said.

Since 2015, she has served on the Madison Elementary School District governing board and is “well informed of the challenges and opportunities Arizona public schools have in their choral arts programming,” according to the release.

As a former parent of a Phoenix Boys Choir member, she has been an advocate and supporter of the choir and its mission.

“I witnessed personally the difference Phoenix Boys Choir made in my son’s life and am thrilled to have the opportunity to help other boys and young men receive the same gift. While the Phoenix Boys Choir has a tremendous international reputation, it is one of the Valley’s best kept secrets.

We are ready to better share with our community the unique opportunity the Phoenix Boys Choir can provide to boys and young men ages 7-18 in helping them develop character and critical skills that will benefit them the rest of their lives, along with giving them the lifelong skill of choral singing,” said Ms. Khazai in a prepared statement.

The Phoenix Boys Choir season opens Saturday, Oct. 26 at Central United Methodist Church for the 72nd premiere season where community is invited to welcome the new artistic director, Mr. Washington, according to the release, describing the concert.

The choir’s annual gala, featuring a “Roaring ‘20s” theme, is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9 at Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale.

For gala and concert ticket details and information on the season, visit: boyschoir.org; or call 602-264-5328.

