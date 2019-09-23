KidStop Toys & Books hosts Toy Tester Event Oct. 19

Children are invited to test toys at KidStop in Scottsdale. (Submitted photo)

On Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., KidStop Toys & Books, at 6990 E. Shea Blvd., Suite 103, will be celebrating their 20th anniversary as in the Valley by hosting the Official Toy Tester Event of 2019.

The entire parking lot in front of the store will turn into an obstacle course of demo areas for kids — ages to toddler to teen — to test out toys and vote for their favorite of the year.

Wrist bands for entry are $5 per toy tester (available at the door), with all proceeds benefiting AZ Helping Hands.

“As the last standing toy store in the Valley, now celebrating our 20th anniversary, we had to celebrate in a major way,” said Kate Tanner, owner of KidStop Toys & Books. “With the holidays coming up, it’s prime time for making those wish lists and this is a great way for kids to test out the toys to ensure it’s a must-have.”

Some of the toys that will be featured for testing include:

American Ninja Warrior Ninjaline

EZyRollers

EZyRoller Basketball

Marky Sparky’s Faux Bow Pro and Faux Bow 130

Birdie Golf

Carpool Karaoke

Clack!

Cosmic Glow Mini Golf

DeJaVu

Doinkit Darts

Fire Station

Grand Central Station

Hape Pop-Up Shop

Knuckleheads

Marble Racers

Pop & Pass

Puzzle Cubes

Scooters

Viking Castle

AZ Helping Hands, a non-profit organization that provides basic essential needs to boys and girls in foster care in Arizona.

“In addition to the event, we are also celebrating our 20th year with a contest on Instagram where two families can each win $200+ in prizes,” said Ms. Tanner.

To enter, families must post an image of their kids with their favorite KidStop-purchased toy to Instagram, using the following guidelines:

Must be following @kidstoptoys on Instagram Post entry photo using hashtag #ToyTester2019 RSVP to the KidStop Toy Tester 2019 event on Facebook Invite three friends to the Facebook event page. Must be in attendance at KidStop’s Official Toy Tester event.

Out of all entries, the two with the most likes will win the KidStop toy packages valued at $200+ each. The contest ends on Thursday, Oct. 17.

For more information call 480-609-9012.

To purchase any of the toys featured at the event, visit kidstoptoys.com.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.