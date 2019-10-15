Kierland Pop outdoor festival to have wine, art, music and more

Third annual Scottsdale event offers a weekend of family-friendly, interactive experiences (Submitted photos)

The third annual outdoor Kierland POP festival scheduled Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16 in Scottsdale offers family-friendly, interactive experiences.

The festival includes a series of interactive, pop-up experiences featuring Arizona winemakers, art in unexpected places, live music and entertainment, a fine art marketplace, a night run, and more at Kierland Commons and The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, according to a press release.

“During the third-annual POP Art experience, you can appreciate the creativity of local artists and performers along with award-winning, Arizona-produced wines,” said Kierland Master Association President David Hyatt in a prepared statement.

“Our diverse community is the perfect location for these popular, well-attended events!”

The Kierland POP celebration kicks off 6-9 p.m. Friday at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa with a ticketed POP Charity Night open to the public, the release said.

Hosted by the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and the Arizona Wine Growers Association, the evening begins with an “Academy Awards” celebration of Arizona wines, recognizing Arizona wine competition winners, the release noted.

“We’re thrilled to showcasing Arizona wine and all it has to offer at this year’s Kierland POP Festival,” said Kris Pothier, Arizona Wine Growers Association president, in a prepared statement.

“Guests will have an opportunity to explore wine varietals while learning more about the passion and energy that winemakers put into every bottle.”

Guests can interact directly with Arizona winemakers and learn about the family traditions and stories behind the wines poured at the event while enjoying lively art experiences; culinary samples from local chefs; and live, vibrant music and entertainment.

Those 21 and older can purchase tickets at kierlandpop.com for $55 each. All proceeds from the evening benefit SAACA’s Veterans Art Therapy Program, noted the release.

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Kierland POP continues at Kierland Commons with an outdoor wine tasting festival at the shopping center’s Main Street Center Plaza.

The ticketed Grand Wine Festival features wine tasting and sales from more than 30 Arizona wineries pouring more than 200 wines. Those 21 and older can purchase wine-tasting tickets at kierlandpop.com for $30 each through Nov. 1, $35 in advance, $40 at the door, or designated-driver tickets for $15 each.

Guests attending the POP Charity Night on Friday or the Grand Wine Festival on Saturday can receive discounted rides from Lyft when using the service to and from the events.

New Lyft customers can get $5 off their first four rides with the code SAACA. Existing Lyft customers can get 10% off rides by using the code SAACA19, the release noted.

Shopping center visitors, on Saturday, can enjoy a series of fun, interactive activities, including an art walk featuring local professional artists and emerging artisans; live music and arts performances; kids activities, and a fine art marketplace, the release said.

Also on Saturday, the third annual Kierland POP 5K Walk/Run takes place 6 -7:30 p.m., benefiting local breast cancer nonprofit, “Don’t Be a Chump! Check for a Lump!”

A new course was created for this year’s event that kicks off on Main Street in Kierland Commons. The $40 race fee covers race swag, including a T-shirt and medal. Register for the run at: http://bit.ly/31Y2Av0.

Visit: kierlandpop.com.

