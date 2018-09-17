Legacy Gallery to host 30-year anniversary with full day of events

To celebrate 30 years of business, Legacy Gallery is hosting a full day of events Saturday, Nov. 3 that will feature 30 of western artists including Scott Christensen, John Coleman, Glenn Dean, Martin Grelle, Jeremy Lipking, Z.S. Liang, John and Terry Moyers, Jim Norton and Kyle Polzin.

Saturday morning will kick-off with presentations by Mr. Coleman and artist C. Michael Dudash. The grand opening show and reception is that evening from 5–7 p.m. and will bein the galleries upstairs showroom. All pieces will be sold by draw or auction.

In 1988, Jinger and Brad Richardson, with the help of Jinger’s mother Marilyn Murray, opened Legacy Gallery in Scottsdale.

Back then the gallery had a much different feel than today. Subject matter was California/Americana as opposed to its current western style, according to a press release.

In 1990, they opened their second location in Jackson Hole, Wyo. It’s presence on the town square can’t be missed. The gallery is the heart of Scottsdale at 7077 E. Main St.

The couple has left a legacy with their daughter now working for them as the Marketing Manager and generations of art collectors coming through the doors over the past 30 years, a release states.

