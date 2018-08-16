Library honors Frank Lloyd Wright’s Arizona projects with exhibit, free workshops

The Arizona works of architect Frank Lloyd Wright will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 15, through the end of the year at the Gallery @ the Library, Scottsdale Civic Center, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

Scottsdale Public Art, in cooperation with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, the Arizona Heritage Center and the Institute of Museum and Library Services, will present Footprints on the Desert: Frank Lloyd Wright in Arizona.

The exhibition features notable Wright-designed buildings in Arizona, including Wright’s winter home, studio and school: Taliesin West, which is in Scottsdale.

Other projects featured through images and artifacts include the David Wright House and the Harold C. Price House. The exhibit also offers the chance to see additional Wright designs that were never built, according to a release.

An opening reception will be 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, and feature a talk by Scottsdale architect Vernon Swaback, a Wright apprentice and former director of planning for the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

Scottsdale Arts Education & Outreach will offer four free workshops at the library throughout the exhibition’s run:

Nature’s Abstractions: Monday, Oct. 8, 10:30 a.m. – noon. Participants in this all-ages workshop will explore the patterns and shapes found in nature as they draw a Frank Lloyd Wright-style stained glass design.

Arizona Kids Build presents Let’s Build It!: Saturday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Children in grades 4–6 will learn how to draw to scale and will build a model of a shelter they design in the workshop.

Inspiring Aspiring Architects: Saturday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. In this workshop for ages 13–18, participants will meet professional architects and work together to design and build models.

Arizona Kids Build presents: Let’s Build It!: Saturday, Dec. 1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Children in grades 4–6 will learn how to draw to scale and will build a model of a shelter they design in the workshop.

Admission to the Nature’s Abstractions workshop is on a first-come-first-served basis while registration is required for the Let’s Build It and Inspiring Aspiring Architects workshops. To make reservations, contact Laura Hales at 480-874-4642.

For more detailed descriptions of the workshops, visit ScottsdalePublicArt.org/events.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.