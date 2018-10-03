Live at Grayhawk musical performances return to Quill Creek Café

Live at Grayhawk — featuring live acoustic performances by Jay Allan and Matt Henderson along with drink and appetizer specials — returns to the patio at Grayhawk’s Quill Creek Café, 8620 E. Thompson Peak Parkway in Scottsdale, 5-8 p.m. Wednesday evenings.

“Live at Grayhawk continues to be a favorite with our guests,” Brian Bevard, director of operations for Grayhawk Golf Club, said in a prepared statement.

“The atmosphere on the patio is upbeat and casual with great views behind the performers. We’ve gotten very positive feedback, so we are happy to roll it out each year fall through spring months. It’s a great way to break up the week on a Wednesday evening.”

Mr. Allan and Mr. Henderson will perform a blend of classic cover tunes with a funky-folk, blues-rock twist, according to a press release.

Live at Grayhawk will feature patio seating overlooking the golf course, greenside lake, a fireplace and the McDowell Mountains.

Live a Grayhawk will kick off Wednesday evenings through the spring, weather permitting, with seating on a first-come first-served basis. It’s highly recommended to arrive early for the best seating, a release states.

