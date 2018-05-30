‘Lives Well Lived’ film June 17 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

“Lives Well Lived: Celebrating the Secrets, Wit and Wisdom of Age,” a film by Sky Bergman, will be shown at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. Second St.

The filmmaker is to do a Skype Q-and-A following the screening.

Tickets are $15 and are available at the box office, 480-499-8587. For more information, go to www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org.

“Lives Well Lived” celebrates the incredible wit, wisdom and experiences of adults aged 75 to 100, according to a release.

Through their intimate memories and inspiring personal histories encompassing over 3,000 years of experience, 40 people share their secrets and insights to living a meaningful life, according to the release.

“These men and women open the vault on their journey into old age through family histories, personal triumph and tragedies, loves and losses – seeing the best and worst of humanity along the way. Their stories will make you laugh, perhaps cry, but mostly inspire you,” according to the release.

Free parking is available in the public parking garage to the west of Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on Wells Fargo Avenue. Additional free parking is available at the Old Town Parking Corral at East Second Street and Brown Avenue and at the Civic Center Library parking garage located on Drinkwater Boulevard at East Second Street.

