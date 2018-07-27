Local acts take the stage(s) at Scottsdale performing arts center

The Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts’ Live and Local Fridays concert series returns for the fifth year, opening Sept. 7 and showcasing eight Arizona groups.

Performances will take place in the Virginia G. Piper Theater and Stage 2.

The lineup for the Virginia G. Piper Theater Main Stage (Concerts start at 8 p.m. Reserved seating)

Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra

Sept. 7

This 16-person ensemble mixes classic Afrobeat with original material.

Ryanhood

Sept. 14

Named “Best Group/Duo” by the 2014 International Acoustic Music Awards, Tucson’s Ryanhood has a folk-rock sound.

Vinyl Station

Sept. 21

Phoenix’s Vinyl Station duo plays a brand of indie rock reminiscent of The National, The War on Drugs and early U2.

Marmalade Skies

Sept. 28

The six-piece band with male and female vocals pays tribute to The Beatles.

Tickets: advance, $19 and $12; day of show, $22 and $15.

Live and Local Fridays Cabaret Stage 2. (Concerts begin at 8:30 p.m. with table and theater seating.)

Pat Roberts and the Heymakers

Sept. 7

The group performs rockabilly and honky-tonk music, influenced by such artists as Roy Orbison and Hank Williams.

AJ Odneal

Sept. 14

The singer-songwriter’s indie-folk music is influenced by jazz and pop.

The Gaines Brothers

Sept. 21

The Gaines Brothers blends jazz, hip-hop and R&B.

Moonlight Magic

Sept. 28

This five-piece instrumental group infuses “lounge exotica” with surf, bossa nova, ska and boogaloo sounds.

Tickets: advance, $12; day of show, $15.

Tickets may be purchased at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, or online at ScottsdalePerformingArts.org. To charge by phone, call 480-499-8587.

Patrons may enjoy cocktails and light bites from the Encore Bar throughout the evening.

