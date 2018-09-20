Local artist Amber Linkey’s artwork to display at Walter Art Gallery

Walter Art Gallery in Scottsdale has announced the solo exhibition of self-taught local artist Amber Linkey with Glorious Vulnerability.

With each of her paintings, the artist said she seeks to capture a moment in time, a moment in life, a moment without labels or captions or limits, according to a press release.

The works suggest the possibility for color in the absence of light and represent an inseparable layering of emotions. Ms. Linkey said she wants her work to be an inspiration for those who see it and a reminder to be comfortable with vulnerability.

“I think art and vulnerability need each other to exist,” she said in a prepared statement. “The ability to create and to aspire to more than survival is one intangible beauty about humans that I want to capture and use to connect people, or spark something within them.”

Ms. Linkey originally began creating by drawing and painting realistic, traditional imagery, but she eventually discovered the freedom of abstract expressionism, a release states.

For Ms. Linkey painting is truly cathartic, she said, and she finds inspiration for her work through movement, sounds, and color.

Her works utilize acrylic paint due to the artist’s fast-paced creation process, the saturated pigmentation of the paint, and her ability to control the opacity.

Color is extremely important to Ms. Linkey, she said, who feels that she is able to express many different human feelings and emotions, as well as bring our senses to life in a visual way.

Walter Art Gallery will host an artist reception for Ms. Linkey from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28 with an opportunity to meet the artist, along with DJ Erik Rodriguez (atreetalking) spinning tunes for part of the evening. Light hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be provided.

The Closing Reception will take place on Friday Oct. 19, 2018 from 6-10pm. Glorious Vulnerability will be on display at Walter Art Gallery through Oct. 19. Walter Art Gallery is at 6425 E. Thomas Road.

The Walter Project is an innovative community of artists, entertainers, makers, and visionaries who come together to form various creative ventures such as The Walter Art Gallery and The Walter Hive.

Known for their art cars such as Walter the Bus, Big Red, and Kalliope, the purpose of this community is to share joy and spark creativity through unique experiences.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.