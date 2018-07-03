LPGA tournament Founders Cup offers variety of ticket options

The ninth annual Bank of Hope Founders Cup returns to the Valley March 18-24, 2019 at Wildfire Golf Club at JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa, 5350 E. Marriott Drive.

This year’s tournament features a full field of 144 LPGA players who will compete for the $1.5 million purse. Notable golfers attending may include 2018 winner Inbee Park, 2017 winner and ASU alumni Anna Nordqvist, Cheyenne Woods and Lexi Thompson.

Back for 2019 is the Inside the Ropes package, an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience that allows customers to walk the course with a player during a competition round, according to a press release.

For $1,000, customers get two Inside the Ropes passes, two Pioneer Pavilion hospitality tickets with access to the tournament grounds, valet parking pass on the day of their experience, and two LPGA items to be autographed. Limited quantities available.

Pioneer Pavilion sits on the 9th Green, while the 18th Green holds both 18th Villa and Founders Club, a release states. Each venue has views as well as their own unique food and beverage options included with your ticket purchase.

“Coming off our biggest year to date, we are excited to launch our 2019 ticket packages so fans can begin making plans to attend. With several options to choose from, we hope they will take this opportunity to purchase and join us,” Scott Wood, Bank of Hope Founders Cup tournament director, said in a prepared statement.

Returning ticket deals include weekly and single day general admission passes, hospitality tickets that allow exclusive access to venues with food and beverages and Go Green, Go Often. Go Green, Go Often is a tri-ticket that provides one day admission to the three major golf tournaments in the Valley including the 2018 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open and the 2019 Bank of Hope Founders Cup.

Ticket options available:

Go Green, Go Often: $60 online only

General Admission: $20 online, $27 at the gate

Pioneer Pavilion (9th Green): Wednesday $35 online, $48 at the gate, Thursday – Sunday $75 online, $92 at the gate. Includes lunch and beverages.

18th Villa: $110 online, $142 at the gate Thursday – Sunday. Includes food and beverages.

Founders Club (18th Green): $135 online only, includes food and beverages. Open Thursday – Sunday.

Inside the Ropes: $1,000 includes two Inside the Ropes passes, two Pioneer Pavilion tickets, one valet parking ticket and two LPGA items to be autographed.

Parking passes can be purchased online. Public parking is $5 per day and on-site valet parking is $35 per day.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.