Marcellino Ristorante has dinner, movie night ‘summer supper specials’

Gnochhi Sorrentina cheese dripping is on the menu at Marcellino Ristorante (Submitted photo)

Chef Marcellino Verzino and his wife, Sima, owners of the Marcellino Ristorante in Old Town Scottsdale will offer summer supper specials, even dinner and a movie.

The restaurant’s “Summer Supper Special” is offered through Saturday, Sept. 8, according to a press release, detailing the special $38 menu that includes an antipasto, secondo, (entree) and dessert. A special “Summer Supper To Go” is also available at the same price for those who want to eat dinner at home.

Starting this month, the restaurant will feature live music on Saturdays through the end of August, the release said, noting that the regular performance schedule of live music on Thursdays and Saturdays will resume in September.

Additionally, Marcellino Ristorante will host a special “Dinner and Movie Night” in the restaurant’s private dining room, seats up to 12 guests who can order from the “Summer Supper Special” menu and watch Roman Holiday on Friday, July 19 or Big Night on Friday, Aug. 23.

Guests must arrive by 6:30 p.m. to place dinner orders before the movie starts at 7 p.m. There is no additional charge to watch the movie, but seating is limited so reservations are required, noted the release.

Marcellino Ristorante, 7114 E. Stetson Dr., is open during the summer for dinner only from 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 4-9 p.m. on Sunday. Lite Bites are also available at the bar from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Lunch will resume on Oct. 1.

The restaurant will also be closed on Sunday, July 21 through Wednesday, Aug. 7 for a summer hiatus, re-opening on Thursday, Aug. 8, according to the release.

Visit: marcellinoristorante.com or call 480-990-9500.

