Mayor Jim Lane recognizes Scottsdale Chorus at council meeting

C’est la Vie Quartet members Krista Moller, Taylor Daniels, Caitlin Klemballa and Melanie Esquivias, Mayor Jim Lane, Scottsdale Chorus Director Lori Lyford, President Linda Allen and chorus members Janice Blake and Kelly Roberts surround the Scottsdale Chorus’s Championship trophy as Mr. Lane presents the proclamation. (Submitted photo)

Not every city can claim to share its name with an International Champion, but Scottsdale since it’s home to the Scottsdale Chorus — a 110-plus member group of a cappella singers that is the 2019 Sweet Adelines International Champion Chorus.

The group tops the list of approximately 550 a cappella choruses in an international network of groups that sing four-part harmony including pop, jazz and barbershop, according to a press release.

In a proclamation issued at the May 21 City Council Meeting, Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane applauded the group for providing “continual outstanding music education to enhance the skills, confidence and musical credibility of all its singers.”

Bringing home a gold medal is nothing new to the Scottsdale Chorus. This is the chorus’s sixth gold medal win since its inception as a Sweet Adelines International chorus in Scottsdale in 1962, according to a press release.

Mr. Lane cited the Scottsdale Chorus’s “competitive spirit and commitment to musical excellence” as one of several reasons he issued the official Proclamation naming 2019 “The Year of the International Champion Scottsdale Chorus.”

Mr. Lane urged his fellow citizens to “extend a sincere congratulations to the Scottdale Chorus and to share the joy of their 2019 International Championship win.”

On hand to receive the award were Scottsdale Chorus Director Lori Lyford, President Linda Allen and chorus members Janice Blake and Kelly Roberts. Scottsdale Chorus Quartet C’est la Vie demonstrated the ringing harmony that typifies the Scottsdale Chorus sound as they sang the National Anthem.

“We are proud to represent the City of Scottsdale, and all of Arizona,” Ms. Lyford said in a prepared statement. “People around the world know the name Scottsdale because of the music we are privileged to perform and the music education we share with all ages from teens through adulthood.”

The Scottsdale Chorus will present its first annual HarmonyFUSION Youth Festival for High School men and women on Aug. 17, in conjunction with an evening performance by the champion chorus at the Chandler Center for the Arts.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.