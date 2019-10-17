Meet the Artist: 2D painter Thomas Breeze Marcus

Phoenix artist Thomas Breeze Marcus (Submitted photo)

Name: Thomas Breeze Marcus

Where I live: Phoenix, Arizona

What I create: I am a 2D painter that creates mostly very detailed canvas work, but I also do large-scale murals and street art in downtown Phoenix. The canvas and studio work I create is mostly shown through my gallery in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

What inspired me to become an artist: I’ve been an artist since I was little. I grew up in a household of artists and craft makers. I’m the only 2D painter in my family.

My involvement in this year’s Canal Convergence: I am apart of a three-artist team named The Continuum, and our installation consists of a hand-painted mural that depicts the early innovative farming culture of the Hohokam as well as traditional acid-etched shell art and digging tool replicas of the Hohokam. Part of our team is also doing an all-ages art workshop.

Sudaga Haicu Aga (Water’s Story) by The Continuum. (Photo by The Continuum)

What I’m most looking forward to regarding this year’s event: I’m glad that our team of Indigenous artists will be representing our community, ancestors and the original agricultural civilization of the valley.

Challenges of living/creating artwork: Deadlines and having no days off. Being a full-time artist, you have to not only create everyday, but you must also maintain your art business relationships. That’s why it’s called Art WORK.

Other activities I enjoy: Spending time with loved ones.

If I had four hours with absolutely nothing to do on a Saturday, here’s how I would spend it: I’d probably work in the studio. Just as my dad always said, “You should always have something to do.”

My No. 1 suggestion to new artists: Do it because you love it. But if you’re looking to do art full time, you have to understand that it doesn’t happen overnight. There will also be times where it seems impossible because art as a full-time living can seem like an uphill battle, so don’t give up. Always keep creating. But just as you practice your craft, you must practice your professionalism because it will only help you in the end.

