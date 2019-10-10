Meet the Artist: Fourneau presents ‘Waterlight Graffiti’ at Canal Convergence

Antonin Fourneau (photo by Manuel Braun)

Name: Antonin Fourneau

Where I live: Paris, France

What I create: I create works that break our daily routine. They often take the form of interactive and playful device.

What inspired me to become an artist: I was born in the 80s at the time of the video game boom in our culture. So often the game is invited in my work. And I also have influences that come from science fiction or animistic cultures. Using technology is the way to create some kind of magic trick in my creations. I like to push the audience to react and think about concepts that dazzle their face and make them smile.

My involvement in this year’s Canal Convergence: I present “Waterlight Graffiti,” a wall of LEDs that illuminate in contact with water. So, you can, for example, draw with a wet brush on it. Even your simple breathing on the surface with condensation lights the wall where you blow. Technology that could come straight out of “The Abyss” movie.

Waterlight Graffiti by Antonin Fourneau (Photo by Adrien Frappat)

What I’m most looking forward to regarding this year’s event: I am very curious to see the relationship of locals and artists with the desert. I had the opportunity for the first time in my life recently to go through New Mexico and Colorado. And every time I saw this immensity around me, I wondered what turn my life would have had living in such an environment. So, I’m curious to see the creations of local artists. But I am also very curious to see what people will subconsciously draw on my “Waterlight Graffiti.”

Challenges of living/creating artwork: I am convinced that art has an obligatory place in our societies. Otherwise, the man would be completely insane or depressive. In a world where all around us is so easily replicable. Where our downtowns are beginning to look alike with the same chains of stores, cinema and other attractions. The unique experience is an important factor in maintaining our human condition. Creation in all its forms and the best invitation to look elsewhere or otherwise.

Other activities I enjoy: I like stone balancing or other very simple practices that require some concentration. And I was born in the south of France, so snorkeling will always be one of my favorite activities.

If I had four hours with absolutely nothing to do on a Saturday, here’s how I would spend it: Take the time to prepare a good meal with products that I’m not used to cooking. And invite friends for the dinner.

My No. 1 suggestion to new artists: Find the right balance between procrastinate and act.

