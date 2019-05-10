Men, women can compete in arm wrestling competition

Men and women can show their strength for arm wrestling competitions on June 21-22 at Talking Stick Resort’s Blue Coyote Cantina showroom.

The Arizona State NAL National Arm Wrestling Championships will be held at the venue, according to a press release, inviting challengers to take on Travis Bagent, world famous arm wrestler, and others.

According to the release, participants can compete for prize money totaling $15,000. Anyone who beats Mr. Bagent can win $5,000.

“I’m excited to get back to Arizona to see all the arm wrestling talent and if anyone can do the impossible and beat me. I love coming to Scottsdale and Phoenix and can’t wait for the competition,” said Mr. Bagent, “the greatest left hander in the sport,” in a prepared statement.

Prize money will be awarded to the winners of weight and team categories at the NAL event, which includes women’s, men’s, teams and professionals.

The right-handed team prize is $3,000 and each weight class has a $500 prize. Invite-only super matches come with a $5,000 grand prize, noted the release.

Presented by Talking Stick Resort Casino and Cooper Tires, women can compete for free. Men pay $50 per “arm,” the release added.

Registration and weigh-ins will be on-site on 6 -9 p.m., Friday, June 20; and 9-10 a.m., Saturday, June 21, according to the release.

