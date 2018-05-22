Michelob Ultra is hosting a fitness festival called the Ultra Fit Fest in Scottsdale which plans to feature unique workouts and panel discussions.

The festival is planned for Sept. 21-23 at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn, 5402 E. Lincoln Drive, according to a press release. Michelob Ultra, a beer brand in the U.S., aims to teach attendees to balance beer with staying active.

Twenty fitness instructors designed the different workouts at the festival, a release states. Panel discussions will feature individuals from the wellness industry.

Guests will include Shawn Booth, Dale Moss, Jera Foster-Fell, Megan Roup, Dara Hartman, Curtis Williams, Chi Pham, Kenny Santucci and Sarah Levey. Partner studios include Y7 Studio, Cyc Fitness, MNDFL, Hyperice, City Surf Fitness and more.

To balance out the challenges and recovery sessions, there will be food, Michelob Ultra and live entertainment, including a special live performance from a new crossover artist Kali Uchis. Ms. Uchis’s debut LP, Isolation, released this spring with sounds of classic pop, doo-wop and R&B.

Tickets are $950, or $400 without accommodations. When consumers purchase an all-inclusive ticket, each additional ticket (up three) is only $350.

