Mickey’s Jukebox, A Tribute to the Music of Disney plays June 14-Aug. 4

Mickey's Jukebox opens June 14 in the Mainstage Too venue of Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.

Copperstate Productions and Fountain Hills Theater present an interactive musical revue, Mickey’s Jukebox, A Tribute to the Music of Disney.

Mickey’s Jukebox, A Tribute to the Music of Disney performances are at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays; and 2 p.m. on Sundays, June 14 – Aug. 4 in the Mainstage Too venue of Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.

Audience members arriving at least 15 minutes before curtain can select their favorites from a giant jukebox of more than 100 of “the greatest Disney songs ever written,” according to a press release.

The choices are tallied and a brand-new revue, created by the audience, is created by the cast with each show as unique and different as the audience that created it since no two shows are ever the same. Mickey’s Jukebox, A Tribute to the Music of Disney requires a cast of versatile actors who adapt to the demands of each audience.

A half hour before curtain, the cast mingles with the audience and collects their jukebox selections for the evening, the release described, adding that the selections are taken backstage where the choices are tallied and the most requested songs are compiled.

With the help of the staff, songs are put in dramatic and comedic order, divided by style, duets and ensemble numbers and then with minutes to go until curtain, the final list is copied on to a giant whiteboard, posted backstage, in time for the cast to make their first entrance, the release detailed.

Mickey’s Jukebox, A Tribute to the Music of Disney is produced by Copperstate Productions, created and directed by Peter J. Hill, choreographed by Noel Irick and musically directed and accompanied by Jay Melberg. Mickey’s Jukebox stars Lacey Dixon, Ariana Iniguez, Tom Mangum, Sophia Vanella and Michael Paul Wallots.

Individual tickets are $33 for adults; $18 for children 17 and under and students with ID’s. Veteran, active duty, senior and group discounts are available 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through the Box Office at 480-837-9661 extension 3 and at the theater’s website: fhtaz.org.

