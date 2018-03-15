Murray Perahia in recital at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Nearly half a century of music-making arrives on the stage of the Virginia G. Piper Theater on Thursday, April 19, when world-renowned American pianist Murray Perahia performs in recital.
The three-time Grammy Award winner will appear at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts as part of the Virginia G. Piper Concert Series.
Since Mr. Perahia leapt to fame in 1972, winning the prestigious Leeds International Piano Competition, the New York City-born musician has given hundreds of performances around the world, and has made more than 60 albums featuring works by Bach, Handel, Scarlatti, Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann, Chopin, Mendelssohn, Brahms and others.
He was awarded Grammys for recordings of Bartok (1989), Bach (English Suites 2, 3 and 6, 1999) and Chopin (the complete Etudes, 2003).
Mr. Perahia also has won eight awards from classical music’s premier publication, Gramophone, and in 2004, Queen Elizabeth II named him an honorary Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire.
He resides in London.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.