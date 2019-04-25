Musicians can audition for Scottsdale Philharmonic Youth Orchestra

Scottsdale Philharmonic announces auditions for its new Youth Orchestra on May 4, 11 at 1101 E. Morrow Drive, Phoenix. (Submitted photo)

Talented high school musicians can audition May 4 and 11 for the new Scottsdale Philharmonic Youth Orchestra.



Admission to the Scottsdale Philharmonic Youth Orchestra is by auditioning; auditions will be held at 1101 E. Morrow Drive in Phoenix, according to a press release.

“Our mission is to bring classical music free of charge to people of all ages,” Joy Partridge, Scottsdale Philharmonic president and co-founder, said in a prepared statement.



“Our mission is growing. This past year, we began work to form a Scottsdale Philharmonic Youth Orchestra for all high school students in the Valley. We’re excited to move forward with our auditions in May.”

The Scottsdale Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, a full symphony orchestra, is sponsored by the Scottsdale Philharmonic and is under the direction of Dr. Daniel Atwood.

The new group will meet on Tuesdays at the New Vision Center, 18010 N. Tatum Boulevard, in Phoenix. Arrange auditions by downloading applications at: scottsdalephilharmonic.net/youth-orchestra.



If a position is available during the season outside of the audition period, a private audition may be arranged with the conductor, the release stated.



“We are also working to create an Annual Scottsdale Children’s Concert to introduce all third graders to classical music,” Ms. Partridge said. “For the past two years, we provided music camp scholarships to underprivileged youth.”



Also, the next free Scottsdale Philharmonic concert is May 19 at the Scottsdale Bible Church, 7601 E. Shea Boulevard. The concert presents the music of Gershwin and Strauss, the release noted.



Other dates for free concerts, this year, are Oct. 13 and Nov. 24. For a $15 tax-deductible donation, attendees can have a VIP preferred seat—payable on the website. Doors open at 3 p.m. for each concert, and free parking is available.



The Scottsdale Philharmonic, founded in 2012, is a non-profit funded by donations from patrons, grants and sponsors. About 120 volunteers, including more than 75 professional musicians volunteer their time and talent for each of the performances, according to the release.



Visit: scottsdalephilharmonic.com; or call 480-951-6077 for more information.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.