‘Nature’ flowers fill Royse gallery beginning May 3

Daniel Shepherd’s The Echo of Nature will be spotlighted Thursday, May 3, during an opening reception at Royse Contemporary in Scottsdale.
For the last four years, Mr. Shepherd and Royse have collaborated on exhibitions that showcase the artist’s collages.
In this exhibition, the artist wanted to work with something considered universally beautiful, flowers, according to a release.
“Flowers are something that folks deliberately bring into their lives because they are beautiful or give as a gift to someone they love,” Mr. Shepherd stated. “Nature echoes over and over again, the same flowers bloom, the leaves fall and return, the snow falls then melts into our water, year after year.”
Mr. Shepherd is a self-taught artist based in Phoenix. His work is included in private collections around the world, and he has exhibited his work extensively throughout Arizona and Palm Springs, Calif., the release stated.
The opening reception will take place 5-10 p.m. Thursday, May 3, coinciding with the weekly Thursday Scottsdale ArtWalk.
The Echo of Nature will be on view through Friday, May 25, at Royse Contemporary, which is in the Marshall Square complex, 7077 E. Main St., Suite 6, Scottsdale.
Royse Contemporary is open 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, Friday; 6-9 p.m. Thursday; and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit roysecontemporary.com.
