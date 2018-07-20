New public art pops up around Scottsdale

Scottsdale Public Art has announced the completion of four public artworks, including a custom terrazzo floor design in a new fire station in north Scottsdale and three temporary public artworks throughout south Scottsdale as part of the IN FLUX program.

Scottsdale Public Art commissioned the work of artists Nancy McIntosh, Daniel Moore and Rossitza Todorova for the Scottsdale installations, which will remain on display through spring 2019 as part of IN FLUX Cycle 7.

IN FLUX brings together art, economic development and property management organizations throughout the greater Phoenix area to provide opportunities for Arizona artists to create site-specific temporary public art installations in a variety of locations, according to a release from the city.

Mosaic Mountains by Ms. McIntosh was installed on a plinth at the corner of Scottsdale Road and Oak Street in November 2017 and was followed by the three Ellipses panels by Mr. Moore at Miller Plaza (Indian School and Miller roads) in May. Pyramid III by Ms. Todorova was installed on a plinth at Scottsdale Road and Roosevelt Street in June.

Mosaic Mountains comprises two steel-framed spires, each holding various shades of colorful mosaic glass. Solar panels are attached to the top of each spire to absorb energy from the sun, which is used to power floodlights in the base of each spire, giving the installation a soft glow at night, according to the release.

“Living in Arizona, I am inspired by the color, pattern and design of the desert,” stated Ms. McIntosh, who lives in Scottsdale. “Studying and observing my surroundings keeps me thinking up new patterns, designs and shapes for sculptures and other steel structures.”

Ellipses is a series of three monolithic, 8-foot-tall steel panels “that represent the fundamental physical relationship between objects and space,” the release stated. The three individual pieces contain a series of orbital curves, and the path of each Ellipse corresponds with the adjacent panels, suggesting the invisible connections between them.

“My interest in science, specifically astronomy and physics, has fueled my desire to represent this phenomenon in a static installation, which reflects the relationship between objects in space and the gravitational and electromagnetic effect they have on one another,” stated Mr. Moore, who lives in Phoenix. “The attraction of objects to one another saturates our existence on physical, biological, social and emotional levels.”

Pyramid III is a stainless-steel sculpture, featuring linear geometry in the shape of stacked pyramids. “Based on the ancient symbol of a pyramid, rising from the desert to the heavens, (Ms.) Todorova has created a new symbol that points up, down and internally,” according to the release. Thee three pyramids also reference an hourglass, capturing the movement of time, as well as the cut lines of a gemstone, symbolizing wealth and power.

“I am thrilled to have my first public artwork on display,” Ms. Todorova, who recently moved from Phoenix to Reno, Nevada, stated. “This IN FLUX project has given me the tools and confidence to work in public art — something I am looking to do more of in the near future.”

The two plinths that support Mosaic Mountains and Pyramid III were created in 2010 as part of a Scottsdale Road streetscape improvement project. They were designed specifically for temporary art installations. The exhibition of Ellipses at Miller Plaza was made possible through a partnership with Jakosky Properties, which owns the plaza.

The Scottsdale Public Art-commissioned project at Fire Station 613, near the intersection of Jomax and Hayden roads, includes a custom terrazzo design and glass enhancement by artists Daniel Martin Diaz and Amelia Poe, of Tucson. Titled A Path In The Sun, the terrazzo design is incorporated into 270 square feet of floor space in the lobby and the entry corridor, where the glass enhancements will soon enhance the windows, according to city officials.

The flooring was finished in June and the glasswork is expected to be completed this month.

A Path In The Sun is embedded with native stone, recycled glass and mother of pearl. “Its path is meant to reflect the path of service chosen by the first-responders who work out of the fire station while the vibrant colors symbolize the passion and care that the first-responders give to the community,” the release stated.

“Our goal as artists was to celebrate this special ‘calling’ of these heroes among us through beautiful works of art that will enhance their environment and give them a sense of pride in the sacrifices they make on a daily basis for the well-being of the community,” Diaz and Poe said in their artist statement.

