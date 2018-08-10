New themes dot Scottsdale Gold Palette ArtWalk calendar

The Scottsdale Gallery Association will bring a variety of new themes to the Scottsdale Gold Palette ArtWalk series for the 2018-19 season.

Each Thursday, 7-9 p.m., the galleries of the Scottsdale Arts District along Main Street and Marshall Way open their doors and welcome art enthusiasts to peruse their works.

During the year, the galleries present special Gold Palette ArtWalks, which include activities, live music, entertainment and refreshments that correlate with that month’s theme. The Gold Palette ArtWalks have extended hours and begin at 6:30 p.m.

Upcoming Scottsdale Gold Palette ArtWalks include:

Demonstrate! Artists Celebrating Scottsdale

Oct. 11, 6:30-9 p.m. Guests can enjoy multiple live demonstrations featuring artists’ individual interpretations of “Scottsdale” and Scottsdale-based entertainment.

Contemporary Focus

Nov. 15, 6:30-9 p.m. As part of the City of Scottsdale’s Contemporary Month, taking place from Oct. 21-Nov. 21, this Gold Palette ArtWalk highlights contemporary artists born since 1950 and their redefinition of art. Galleries will showcase works of arts that “may shatter traditional stereotypes of how Scottsdale art is traditionally defined,” according to a release.

Scottsdazzle

Dec. 13, 6:30-9 p.m. As part of Scottsdazzle, the city’s month-long holiday celebration, the ArtWalk features strolling carolers, shopping opportunities with sales for holiday gift giving, a visit from Santa, live ice carvings and more.

Demonstrate! … And Doughnuts

Jan. 17, 6:30-9 p.m. Guests can enjoy doughnuts in many of the participating galleries. Proceeds from this event will benefit the 100 Club. Stroll through the galleries and watch multiple live demonstrations by artists.

Western Week

Feb. 7, 6:30-9 p.m. As a nod to Scottsdale’s Wild West roots, this Gold Palette ArtWalk features line-dancing lessons, country music, a special performance from The Singing Cowboy, boot-shining services and a Western-themed photo booth with props to capture the nostalgic spirit of the event.

Native Spirit

Feb. 28, 6:30-9 p.m. This Gold Palette ArtWalk pays homage to Native American artists, their history and culture with Native American art and other authentic displays, live entertainment and traditional food.

Sip of Scottsdale

April 11, 6:30-9 p.m. In partnership with the Scottsdale Wine Trail and Sonoita AVA, this event features tastings of local Arizona wines in many of the participating galleries.

The Gold Palette ArtWalks also feature free trolley and horse-drawn carriage rides to various restaurants, museums, galleries and more throughout downtown. There are several free parking areas, and valet service is offered. For more, scottsdalegalleries.com.

