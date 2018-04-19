Ninth annual foodie event to raise money for ALS

Join the ALS Association Arizona Chapter June 2 to help raise money and awareness for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The ninth annual Bite Nite will be showcasing signature dishes from top chefs across the Valley.
Guests are to experience signature tastes while enjoying cocktails and live entertainment. This year’s Bite Nite will also feature exclusive mystery boxes, a silent auction and live auction.
Upwards of 800 guests can experience live entertainment, refreshments and delicious food. Money raised from the event will go toward patient and family services, community outreach and research. Yearly expenses for those living with ALS averages $200,000, according to a release.
The event is 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, 6902 E. Greenway Parkway in Scottsdale.
The cost for a table of 10 is $1,500 ($1,000 tax-deductible). Individual tickets are $150 ($100 tax-deductible). Tickets can be purchased on the Bite Nite website at bitenite.org.
The ALS Association is the only national nonprofit devoted to the fight against Lou Gehrig’s disease on all fronts, according to the release.
