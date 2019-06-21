Ninth annual July 4th Freedom Fest features air shows, concerts

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess hosts its ninth annual 4th of July Freedom Fest on July 4-6 at the resort, 7575 E. Princess Dr. (file photo)

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess hosts its ninth annual Freedom Fest, July 4-6, featuring a vintage air show, tribute band concerts and more.

The multiple night celebration includes fireworks, all-American fare, military tributes and poolside fun, with vacation packages benefiting military families, according to a press release.

Saluting America’s heroes, the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess will host a vintage air show on July 4, with 52 vintage military aircraft from World War II, Korea and Vietnam, piloted by retired veterans, flying over the resort.

The show concludes with a military parachutist from the All Veterans Parachute Team “soaring through the skies,” landing with American and military flags. Miniature flags will be provided to guests on the ground to cheer the crews on, the release said.

Attendees can dance and celebrate with live music on the Princess Lagoon Lawn. The Freedom Fest tribute concerts, with a patriotic introduction and fireworks intermission, are complimentary for overnight guests, noted the release.

Diners spending $75 in La Hacienda, Bourbon Steak, Toro Latin Restaurant & Rum Bar or Ironwood American Kitchen can also enjoy the festivities, the release said, adding that they will receive four complimentary wristbands and a $25 spend is required for each additional wristband.

Thursday, July 4

4:45 p.m.: Vintage Air Show, best viewed from Sunset Beach

7:45 p.m.: Concert seating for hotel and restaurant guests on the Lagoon Lawn and pre show featuring The Jelly of the Month Club

8:15 p.m.: National Anthem, special military tribute and All Veterans Parachute Team Jump

8:30 p.m.: The Purple Xperience, a Prince and the Revolution cover band, treats us to the hits of Prince and the Revolution

9 p.m.: Fireworks intermission

9:15 p.m.: Concert continues

Friday, July 5

7:45 p.m.: Concert seating on the Lagoon Lawn for hotel and restaurant guests and kids pre-show with The Jelly of the Month Club

8:15 p.m.: National Anthem, special military tribute and All Veterans Parachute Team Jump

8:30 p.m.: Patrick Sieben and the LVB perform America’s favorite Top 40 hits

9 p.m.: Fireworks intermission

9:15 p.m.: Concert continues

Saturday, July 6

7:45 p.m.: Concert seating on the Lagoon Lawn for hotel and restaurant guests, kids pre-show with The Jelly of the Month Club

8:15 p.m.: National Anthem, special military tribute and All Veterans Parachute Team Jump

8:30 p.m.: Livin’ on a Prayer, the ultimate Bon Jovi tribute band will delight the crowd with hits including It’s My Life, Dead or Alive, and more

9 pm: Fireworks Intermission

9:15 pm: Livin’ on a Prayer concert resumes

